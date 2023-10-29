SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

COWZ opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

