SPC Financial Inc. Buys 14,350 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

