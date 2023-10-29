SPC Financial Inc. Buys 19,679 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 1.09% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS GSEW opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

