SPC Financial Inc. Buys 2,022 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.