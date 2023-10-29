SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Hologic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Hologic by 4.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Hologic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic



Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

