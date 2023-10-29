SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.