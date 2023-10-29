SPC Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $60,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.30 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

