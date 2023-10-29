SPC Financial Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 28.5% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 49,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 84.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 65,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 40.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Comcast by 671.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,528,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,749 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

