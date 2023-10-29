SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $142.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $898,491.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $898,491.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,310 shares of company stock worth $14,113,780. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

