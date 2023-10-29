SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEF opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

