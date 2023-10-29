SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 19,679 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 1.09% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSEW stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

