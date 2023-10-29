SPC Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

