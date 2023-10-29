SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 97.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,494,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,045,000 after purchasing an additional 736,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 379,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

