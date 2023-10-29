SPC Financial Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $345.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.18 and its 200 day moving average is $357.21.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

