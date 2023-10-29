SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

