Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($71.31).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($140.88) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spectris

Spectris Price Performance

Spectris Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,935 ($35.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,901 ($35.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,883.85 ($47.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,275.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,254.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,495.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,968.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Heath purchased 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,454 ($42.31) per share, with a total value of £99,233.42 ($121,564.89). Insiders have bought a total of 2,887 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.