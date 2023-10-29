Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 6.8 %

ANY opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.61.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 228.58% and a negative net margin of 1,293.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

