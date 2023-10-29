Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $66.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Spire to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. Spire has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,100 shares of company stock worth $450,592. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 1,419.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

