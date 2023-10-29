Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is Paralel Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 3.4% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paralel Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $63,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.33, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -830.75%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

