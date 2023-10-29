Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.40 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $82.03 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.33, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.