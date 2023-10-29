Stephens Raises Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $27.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CADE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CADE

Cadence Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

NYSE CADE opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.