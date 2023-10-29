Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives $51.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 148.44%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

