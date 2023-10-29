Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target to C$3.25

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of WRG opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$3.99.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.