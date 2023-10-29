StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

NXGN opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.52. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.58 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.