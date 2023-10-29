StockNews.com Downgrades Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $381.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greene County Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

In other news, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $126,570.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,211 shares of company stock valued at $146,363. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

