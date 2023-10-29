StockNews.com Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

