StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 579,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,962,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,835,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,071,172.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

