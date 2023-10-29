StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.