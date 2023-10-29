StockNews.com Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.47.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 702,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.