StockNews.com Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

PSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.25) to GBX 1,030 ($12.62) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 930 ($11.39) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.58) to GBX 1,210 ($14.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,027.50.

Get Pearson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pearson

Pearson Stock Down 1.2 %

Pearson Cuts Dividend

NYSE PSO opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Pearson has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pearson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pearson by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.