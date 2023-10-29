StockNews.com Upgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised KT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE KT opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. KT has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of KT by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

