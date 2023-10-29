StockNews.com Upgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $351.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at P.A.M. Transportation Services

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 6,354,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $133,373,566.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,354,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,373,566.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director Edwin J. Lukas purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 6,354,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $133,373,566.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,354,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,373,566.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 455.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

