Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.