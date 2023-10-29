Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 414.6 days.

Straumann Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $111.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.04. Straumann has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $171.84.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

