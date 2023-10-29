Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $591,934.50

Streakk (STKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Streakk token can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $591,934.50 and $28,103.97 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.05899189 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $43,877.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

