Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

LRN stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Stride has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stride by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Stride by 138.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 124.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

