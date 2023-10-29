Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 12,725 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

SNPS traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.00. 559,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.88 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

