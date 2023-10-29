Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 22,738 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

