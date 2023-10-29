Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 29,437 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,427,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.