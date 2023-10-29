Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,131 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 46.0% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 157.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,540,000 after acquiring an additional 131,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $710.39. 338,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.77 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $744.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

