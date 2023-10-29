Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $114.09. 5,201,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,842. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,542 shares of company stock worth $88,673,763 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

