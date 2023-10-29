Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 13,154 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.83.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $364.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,301. The company has a market cap of $343.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $308.60 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

