Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 18,783 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $37,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,077. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.79 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

