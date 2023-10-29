Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 54,604 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,604 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NKE traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,602,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,142,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.