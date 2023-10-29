Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.9 %

AMD traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.43. 52,458,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,069,548. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,819.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

