Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $13.94 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $876,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 124.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,200,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 666,374 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 31,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. 7,053,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,560. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

