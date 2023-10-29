Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $31.49 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,877 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.18. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

