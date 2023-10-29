Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,586 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

COST traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $543.03. 1,503,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,024. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.16. The company has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

