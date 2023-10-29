Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,344 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $71,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $207.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $658.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

