Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.29.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.66. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $289.94 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $180.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.